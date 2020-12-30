Adam Levine revealed if he would ever consider returning to The Voice as a coach.

On Tuesday (December 29), the Maroon 5 frontman held an Instagram Live Q&A where he answered the burning question.

Levine joined the show in Season 1. Over the span of eight years, he was on sixteen seasons in total. His final season was in 2019 before Gwen Stefani returned to take his chair. However, he doesn't seem eager to return. "No thank you," he responded to a fan who asked if he would consider re-joining the cast.

Levine confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that his reason for leaving the show was to spend more time with his family.

"I do miss it, but also, I don’t miss how much I had to work,” he explained on her talk show. "I was constantly working for so many years — very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that. But to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now, I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little."

Another fan asked Levine if he missed his friend and former castmate, Blake Shelton. "Blake Who?" he joked. The fan followed up the question by asking which album of Shelton's is his personal favorite. "Who is this Blake you speak of?” Levine quipped.

Shelton recently revealed that he wants Levine and Maroon 5 to perform at his wedding to Stefani.