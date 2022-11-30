‘The Voice': Top 8 Revealed for Season 22

Eight singers are closer to winning the top prize on Season 22 of The Voice after the latest show saw two artists eliminated from the competition.

Team Blake’s Rowan Grace and Team Gwen’s Kique’s respective journeys came to an end after both singers delivered a last-chance performance in hopes to earn the sole Instant Save. Kim Cruse of Team Legend also landed in the bottom three, but she emerged victorious with her performance after fans used the final five minutes of the telecast to vote for their favorite artist.

Cruse will now move into the semi-finals with Legend’s other two competitors, Omar Jose Cardona and Parigita Bastola, who were named safe from elimination early in the evening.

The 1-hour episode, which aired on Tuesday night (Nov. 29) following Monday’s Top 10 Live Playoffs, opened with performances by John Legend and his team and Gwen Stefani and her team. As with previous results shows, host Carson Daly brought up the ten finalists and built anticipation, delivering outcomes between commercial breaks. Daly also managed to work in some questions with the talent while they continued to await their fate on the program.

Turning to Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood, Daly asked, “How has this show and Blake’s coaching influenced the kind of artist you want to be moving forward?”

“Well, I believe The Voice asked me to be one thing. That’s Bryce Leatherwood. That’s all I want to be, and that’s what I’ll be for the rest of my career,” Leatherwood said, turning to his coach. “Blake, thanks so much for your inspiration and coaching and for being a good friend.”

Afterward, Daly announced Leatherwood as one of the artists advancing into the semi-finals. At this point, Camila Cabello only has one contender left vying for the win on her team. That’s Morgan Myles. Despite her being the only singer left standing for Cabello, Myles is a tough one to beat. Not only has she not appeared in the bottom three or four, but she also earned a four-chair-turn with her “Hallelujah” blind audition.

“My Mylestones have definitely stood by me throughout some really interesting times. It means so much that you still care about me,” Myles told viewers during the show, right before she was named safe from elimination. “I love you guys. Thank you for voting.”

Cabello’s lack of experience coaching on The Voice might throw a wrench in her chances to win the crown, though. She is up against Shelton, who has earned the most wins overall. He has also coached on the show the longest. Shelton is currently tied with Legend with the most artists in the competition. Like Cabello, Stefani now only has one artist standing. But, her singer, Justin Aaron, has too remained a standout as one of the soulful singers in the competition.

Check out all of the Top 8 performers below. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Team Blake

Bodie

Brayden Lape

Bryce Leatherwood

Team Legend



Omar Jose Cardona

Kim Cruse

Parigita Bastola

Team Gwen

Justin Aaron

Team Cabello

Morgan Myles