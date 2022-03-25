Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is selling his $57 million mansion in Los Angeles. The musician and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, purchased the home from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner two years ago.

Adam Levine's home was built in the late 1930s and is located in the Pacific Palisades area. The home has been extensively remodeled and even though the singer claimed he'd never leave the house during a video tour with Architectural Digest, it's currently for sale.

The Maroon 5 lead singer's home is made up of three separate structures sprawled out on over three acres.

Inside Adam Levine's $57 Million L.A. Mansion Take a look at Adam Levine's $57 million home in Los Angeles, which only pre-qualified buyers are allowed to look at.