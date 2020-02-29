Adam Levine Apologizes for Maroon 5’s ‘Unprofessional’ Concert

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine apologized for the band’s unprofessional concert at Chile’s Viña del Mar International Song Festival on Thursday (February 27).

The 40-year-old shared a video message on his Instagram Story on Friday (February 28) where he apologized to fans after social media blew up with negative reactions to the band's show. The singer explained that the reason for the band’s lackluster performance was due to “technical problems.”

The band reportedly arrived 30 minutes late to the stage, causing television personalities María Luisa Godoy and Martín Cáracamo to “fill in for minutes that became eternal for those present,” CHV News reported.

Fans on social media alleged that when the crowd sang along to the group's hit song “She Will Be Loved,” Levine responded by telling the crowd that if they want to do his job then they can “go ahead.” A backstage video shared on Twitter also showed that Levine said, “That was a TV show. That was not a concert.”

Levine added, “To be totally frank, there were some things holding me back sonically last night, and I let them get to me. It impacted how I was behaving onstage, which is unprofessional and I apologize for that.”

“I struggled a lot and sometimes it’s really hard for me to mask the struggle,” he admitted. ”For that, I let you guys down and I apologize.”

See his posts, below.