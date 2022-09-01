Teen Dies Following Rollover Crash in Cocagne, N.B.

A 17-year-old boy died early Wednesday following a single-vehicle crash in Cocagne, along the coast of eastern New Brunswick.

Members of the Richibucto RCMP, Cocagne Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick, responded to the crash on Route 535 shortly after 1 a.m., according to Cpl. Eric Friel of the Richibucto Detachment.



Police believe the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Dixon Point, N.B., lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road and rolled over. The teen, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died as a result of medical distress, Cpl. Friel said.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the boy's exact cause of death.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation. We'll have more information as it becomes available.

LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.

These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.