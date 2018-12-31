Suspicious Fire Destroys Cottage in Plaster Rock Area

The West District RCMP is asking for the public's help as they investigate a suspicious fire at a cottage in Blue Bell, N.B., just northwest of Plaster Rock.

When police arrived at the cottage on Geneau Road Sunday morning, the cottage had been destroyed by fire, according to Cpl. Matthieu Gauthier. There were no injuries reported.

If you have any information about this fire or saw anything suspicious in the area on Sunday, please call the RCMP at 506-473-3137. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact New Brunswick Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

