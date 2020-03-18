RCMP Investigating Suspicious Fire, Plaster Rock, NB

The West District RCMP is investigating a suspicious house fire in Plaster Rock, N.B.

Just before 5 a.m. on February 10, Perth-Andover RCMP and the Plaster Rock Fire Department responded to a house fire on highway 385.

The home was vacant at the time, and the investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. A nearby barn was also destroyed in the fire. No one was injured.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed anyone in the area prior to the start of the fire, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.