Suspect Arrested in Sabattus Hit & Run Now Out on $560 Bail
In a story we've been following for several days, authorities have identified the man they say is responsible for a Sunday night hit and run that left one young woman dead in the town of Sabattus.
Police say that 37-year-old David Veinott was driving a late-model black crew-cab RAM 1500 when he struck 28-year-old Renata Schalk. Veinott is accused of then driving off, leaving Schalk to die on the side of the road.
According to WGME 13, although he was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death, he is already out on bail. The amount? $560.
We will keep this story updated as more details become available.
*Below are earlier updates of the original story*
In an update to a story we brought you Monday about a fatal hit and run incident that took place Sunday evening in Sabattus, authorities have identified the victim. According to News Center Maine, Renata Schalk, 28, of Sabattus was struck and killed on Bowdoinham Road around 5:30 PM.
Police also say they have located the late-model black Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab that was captured on a home's surveillance system. The driver of that truck has been taken into custody but has not yet been identified.
*Original story follows below*
Police are seeking the public's help determining who was driving a truck that was involved in a fatal hit and run accident involving a pedestrian Sunday evening in Sabattus.
According to News Center Maine, the crash happened Sunday evening on Bowdoinham Road. First responders arrived at the scene as a Sabattus Police Officer had found the 28-year-old female victim and began attempts at life-saving efforts. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say they're now searching for the vehicle and driver they say are responsible for the hit and run. A photo, captured by home surveillance camera, has been released to the public to help aid authorities in the search.
The photo shows a late-model black Dodge Ram 1500 crew-cab with chrome wheels. Police also say that the front-end of the truck sustained significant damage. Anyone who may have any information on the incident or the vehicle/driver in question is asked to contact the Sabattus Police Department at 207.375.6952
Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim until the family has been notified. The victim's body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office.
