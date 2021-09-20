Police Seek Help Identifying Driver in Sunday’s Fatal Hit & Run

Police are seeking the public's help determining who was driving a truck that was involved in a fatal hit and run accident involving a pedestrian Sunday evening in Sabattus.

According to News Center Maine, the crash happened Sunday evening on Bowdoinham Road. First responders arrived at the scene as a Sabattus Police Officer had found the 28-year-old female victim and began attempts at life-saving efforts. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they're now searching for the vehicle and driver they say are responsible for the hit and run. A photo, captured by home surveillance camera, has been released to the public to help aid authorities in the search.

The photo shows a late-model black Dodge Ram 1500 crew-cab with chrome wheels. Police also say that the front-end of the truck sustained significant damage. Anyone who may have any information on the incident or the vehicle/driver in question is asked to contact the Sabattus Police Department at 207.375.6952

Authorities are withholding the identity of the victim until the family has been notified. The victim's body was transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office.

