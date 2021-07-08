Standoff in Presque Isle Ends with Man Shot and Killed

The Presque Isle Police Department responded to a call around noontime of a man shooting a handgun behind 174 Main Street. Officers responded immediately and were assisted by Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriffs, Presque Isle Fire Department and other agencies.

Upon arriving at the scene officers witnessed the male firing multiple rounds into the air and into the ground. Officers attempted to engage the individual in negotiations and he refused the requests to talk. The male continued to possess the handgun as officers made another attempt at negotiating with him.

Negotiations went on for approximately 50 minutes before the man began threatening officers with the handgun in his possession. When the man refused to talk and continued to threaten officers he was shot and killed by a deputy.

The names of the victim and deputy are not being released at this time as the investigation is in the early stages. The Maine Attorney General's office has taken over the investigation. We will continue to update you on this story as information becomes available.

Parts of Main Street in Presque Isle were shut down for over an hour while the situation was ongoing. The street was closed on route 1 south of the University of Maine at Presque Isle up to the northern part of Cedar Street and Maple Street in Presque Isle. Many people were redirected if they needed to access other parts of town or were told to return home if the travel was non-essential. There Traffic has opened back up in the area.

