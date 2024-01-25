Just a heads up, if you're hiding any of your valuables in these ‘secret spots’ in your house, they may not be as safe as you think.

Burglaries happen, and as scary as that is to think about, it's a real possibility. Bad things happen to good people every single day. It's unfair, but unfortunately, in 2024, it's still a reality.

As we know, it's no secret, Maine is one of the safest states to live in the country, second only to Vermont, according to a WalletHub study released last year. Additionally, Maine has the second-fewest 'Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita,' second to Washington state. That same study also placed our Pine Tree State with the fewest 'Assaults per Capita.'

With that said, it's still important to know that burglaries can still happen in Maine, even if we are one of the safest states.

While we're focusing on these criminals in your house, it's also important to highlight the significance of truly securing your house so that they don't get in in the first place. Are home security systems worth it? In short, yes, they are. They not only ensure that you'll receive a faster police response time and help increase the likelihood that a criminal will be caught, but they also can help deter a burglary from ever occurring in the first place.

Reader's Digest recently released an article highlighting some of the more common places that folks hide their extra cash, jewelry, weapons, prescriptions—really anything of value, and it's seriously surprising.

Suppose the idea is that if WE thought it was a good place to hide, THEY also thought of it.

All of this being said, if you have anything special stored in any of these ‘secret’ locations, you may want to consider moving them because they may not be as secret as you might think!

10 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading Maine Homes Some people have hiding places where they stash the stuff they want to keep safe from burglars who may invade their homes in Maine. But are they actually safe?

