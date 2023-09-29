Law enforcement officials are looking for more information about what they're calling a 'suspicious' vehicle that was parked near a Penobscot County school earlier this week.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report, Thursday morning, of a suspicious van parked in the front parking lot at the Eddington School, off from Route 9.

"A suspicious full size white van displaying New York plates was reported to be parked in the front parking lot of the school. The older male driver did not get out of the vehicle or have direct contact with any students or teachers. Attempt to locate files has been sent out to law enforcement. At this time there is no immediate threat to the school or public."

They have no indication as to what the van was doing there or what if any, business that individual in the van had at the school.

If you have any information about the situation or have seen the vehicle in question, please contact the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office by calling (207) 947-4585.

