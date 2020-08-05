Stuff The Bus with School Supplies, Aroostook County, Maine

Stuff the Bus helps families in need get the school supplies for the upcoming academic year. Let's make sure over 1000 Aroostook County students at over 20 county schools feel special on their first day, and have the tools they need for success.

United Way of Aroostook, North Country Auto and Townsquare Media are broadcasting live from Houlton Walmart, August 6 from 3-6 pm and Presque Isle Walmart from 3–6 pm on August 7th. Thanks to ACAP & Adopt-A-Block for always being a big part of this community event.

Come by and drop off supplies. You can also bring supplies to the United Way of Aroostook at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Supplies needed are 24-packs of crayons, filler paper, 12-packs of colored pencils, 8 packs of markers, notebooks, binders and backpacks. Your generosity is appreciated.

Thanks for your support. This year’s event is brought to you by North Country Auto.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Take a look at some of the photos from last year's 'Stuff The Bus' in Houlton and Presque Isle. This year, we are keeping a safe distance and making health a priority.