Stuff The Bus with School Supplies for Aroostook County Students

Collecting School Supplies

“Stuff the Bus” has a whole crew ready to get Aroostook County students back to school with the supplies they need.

Community Support

The United Way of Aroostook is working with great community members who have made this annual event a huge success. Thanks to the Aroostook County Action Program, Adopt-A-Block Aroostook, Houlton Walmart, Presque Isle Walmart, Townsquare Media and Katahdin Trust Company.

Live Broadcast, Locations and Times

“Stuff the Bus” will be at the Houlton Walmart on Wednesday, July 20th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. collecting your generous donations of school supplies. We will also be at the Presque Isle Walmart on Thursday, July 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Townsquare Media will be broadcasting live on Big Country 96.9, Q 96.1 and 101.9 The Rock. Thanks to Katahdin Trust Company for sponsoring the live broadcast.

Your Donations Make it Happen

The amazing local businesses and friends & neighbors from our home towns have stepped up every year to support this important event. What you do is so appreciated - and we’re looking to see you again. Every little bit helps. You can also make a monetary donation at the link below.

School Items Needed

Some of the many items you can donate include backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, erasers, scissors, three ring binders. Walmart has pre-made backpacks ready to be purchased and donated. You can get these now and put them in the collection boxes at Houlton Walmart and Presque Isle Walmart, as well as at the United Way of Aroostook at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Providing Students with Supplies

Sarah Duncam, Executive Director of the United way of Aroostook said “This program provides eligible families with a backpack and school supplies for each qualifying child from preschool all the way up to their senior year of high school.”

Additional Information

If you need more information, contact the United way of Aroostook. Adopt-A-Block Aroostook and ACAP will be distributing filled backpacks. You can reach out to ACAP at 764-3721 to see if a student qualifies or to get more details.

