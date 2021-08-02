Stuff the Bus in Houlton & Presque Isle, Maine

Stuff the Bus is back in Houlton at Walmart, Wednesday, August 4 and in Presque Isle at Walmart, Thursday, August 5, 2021.

We’re collecting school supplies, backpacks and more school supplies. We feel the love and generosity as we get together in August to send kids back to class with the things they need.

Every year is a special year for Stuff the Bus. This year is even more special when we got a touching message from Cheryl Morris about her son Adam MacDonald. Adam passed away in April. We all loved seeing him at Stuff the Bus in Presque Isle. It was a major part of each event and we were always so psyched when he arrived. He loved giving so much to Stuff the Bus every year.

We wanted to show you Cheryl’s note (with her permission), she said:

I wanted to share about the collection I started just 3 days ago to collect new school supplies in Memory of my son Adam who passed away this year on April 25th after losing his battle to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. This was a cause Adam enjoyed shopping for and dropping the items off when you were at the P.Isle Wal-Mart with the bus. So, far have been doing quite well and should have a good load of items to drop off when you are at Wal-Mart.

Cheryl has been collecting items and has an event on Facebook Event in the Memory of Adam. It's such an awesome tribute to Adam.

Here’s another photo from earlier in the week of items collected for Stuff the Bus in memory of Adam:

Cheryl Morris

Thanks so much Cheryl for sharing the info.

We can't wait to see everyone at Stuff the Bus. We make it really easy with backpacks you can purchase and donate that are already put together.

Listen for the live broadcast with Townsquare Media. We’ll be talking to volunteers and organizers and the people that make it happen. We encourage you to come to Walmart during our live show and buy supplies for kids. Things like pens, markers, notebooks, backpacks and other needed items.

Sarah Ennis, Executive Director of United Way of Aroostook said, "We want kids to be confident and prepared on their first day of school instead of worried and anxious about not being prepared like many of their fellow classmates. Their first day should be a day of hope and excitement for a new year of learning. Last year we were able to distribute over 700 backpacks to children who were identified to need it the most."

It all happens because of the hard work at the United Way of Aroostook, Aroostook County Action Program, Adopt-A-Block Aroostook, the Houlton Walmart, the Presque Isle Walmart, Townsquare Media and Priority Auto Sales.

Adopt-A-Block Aroostook and ACAP will distribute the stuffed backpacks. Call the Aroostook county Action Program at (207) 764-3721 if you need more info.

