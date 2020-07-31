Stuff the Bus for Back to School in Aroostook County, Maine

Stuff the Bus is here for families who need your support more than ever as students go back to school.

United Way of Aroostook, North Country Auto and Townsquare Media are helping get the tools and supplies to the students who need them the most. Help make sure over 1000 Aroostook County students at over 20 county schools feel special on their first day. Thanks also to ACAP & Adopt-A-Block.

Supplies needed are 24-packs of crayons, filler paper, 12-packs of colored pencils, 8 packs of markers, notebooks, binders and backpacks. Your generosity is appreciated.

The bus will be at the Houlton Walmart on August 6th from 3-6 pm and the Presque Isle Walmart on August 7th from 3-6 pm. Come by and drop off supplies. You can also bring supplies to the United Way of Aroostook at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

Townsquare Media is broadcasting live from Houlton Walmart, August 6 from 3-6 pm and Presque Isle Walmart from 3–6 pm on August 7th.

Thanks for your support. This year’s event is brought to you by North Country Auto.