Timeout! No. This is way too early! Put those back

It was a perfect summer Saturday morning as I headed out to grab a few random items in town. I needed to get some coffee, nail polish remover, and paper towels and I was up early enough that there weren't many stores open. Off to the big blue box store I went.

The perk about being an early riser is that you can get in and out of the store as quickly as you want to be. You can easily navigate the parking lot and not become frustrated by the dozens of people who clearly have no idea how to park their vehicle. STRAIGHT AND BETWEEN THE LINES! But I digress.

With the parking lot clear and the store wide open I walked to grab the items I needed. I then saw the sights I remember that irritated me as a child and teenager. The back-to-school supplies are already getting the premium store spaces? It's not even the middle of July? Last weekend everyone was celebrating the 4th of July and blasting fireworks.

Now I do realize that there are some schools in our area that are going for a new year in 5-6 weeks but can't we cut the kids a break? I apologize to any of the kids out there who feel like summer has just started and now they have reminders of school going back in session is just around the corner. I sympathize with you on this. I hated seeing the back-to-school supplies hit the shelves as a kid and I always felt it was way too early. As I grew, I knew this to be a fact.

Enjoy the rest of your summer!