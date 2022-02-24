Southern Aroostook Rolls Schenck; Russell Tops 1,000 Point Mark

The Warriors dominance continues

The second game of the afternoon session featured the #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors and the #5 Schenck Wolverines.

Southern Aroostook comes in as the defending Class D North champions and opened the tournament with an impressive quarterfinal domination of Shead. Schenck moved into the semifinals after a convincing win over Deer-Isle Stonington.

1st Quarter

From the opening tip Southern Aroostook dominated Schenck jumping out to a 16-0 lead before Kristin Russell scored the Wolverines first 2 points and Abbigail Perrault added 2 points later in the quarter. Cami Shields was the star of the Warriors offense scoring 12 first quarter points and making (2) three-point field goals. Madison Russell scored 6 points, Lexi Rackliff scored 3 points, Emmalee Landry scored 2 points and Madison Shields went 1-2 from the free-throw line. Southern Aroostook 24 Schenck 4

2nd Quarter

Southern Aroostook continued to control the play in the second quarter as Cami Shields and Madison Shields carried the Warriors offense combining for all 16 of their teams' points in the quarter. Cami scored 9 points and Madison scored 7 points. For Schenck Lidia Matarazzo made a three-point field goal and Priscilla Dickinson scored 2 points. At halftime the score Southern Aroostook 40 Schenck 9

attachment-sa team loading...

3rd Quarter

In the third quarter a special moment occurred when Southern Aroostook's Madison Russell scored her 1,000th career point on a free-throw. She scored 4 points in the quarter for the Warriors with Landry leading the way scoring 8 points. Cami Shields scored 2 points and Ally Shields added 2 points. Perrault scored 3 points in the third quarter for Schenck with Brooklyn McAvoy making one free-throw. At the end of the third quarter the score Southern Aroostook 57 Schenck 13

4th Quarter

The Warriors closed out the Wolverines in the fourth quarter. Emmalee Landry scored 4 points and finished the game with 14 points, while Cami Shields led all scorers with 24 points on the afternoon. Ally Shields and Bri Daggett scored 3 points each, with Libby Anderson scoring 2 points. Madison Russell totaled 10 points for the Warriors and Madison Shields scored 8 points. Abbigail Perrault led Schenck scoring 11 points. The final score Southern Aroostook 69 Schenck 23 Southern Aroostook will now defend their title against Wisdom on Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m.