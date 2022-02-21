Southern Aroostook Rolls Over Katahdin; Recap, Scoring & Pictures

Round 3 played in Bangor

The second game of the day in Bangor on Monday featured a pair of familiar foes with the #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors taking on the #7 Katahdin Cougars in Class D North boys. Southern Aroostook had an impressive regular season finishing with a 16-1 record with their only loss coming to Class C North #1 seed the Fort Kent Warriors, a game decided by 3 points. Katahdin finished 9-9 and defeated Washburn in the preliminary round.

During the regular season Southern Aroostook won both matchups against Katahdin, including the final game of the regular season winning by a score of 69-39. Southern Aroostook made a strong run during the modified tournament played in Presque Isle last year, and have had their sights set on playing on Championship Saturday.

1st Quarter

Southern Aroostook controlled this game from the opening tip as Katahdin could not beat the full court pressure from the Warriors. The offense was also in top form for Southern Aroostook. Graham Siltz led the Warriors with 7 points in the first quarter. Camden Porter and Hunter Burpee socred 4 points apiece with Dylan Burpee making a three-point field goal. Kyle McNally scored his team's only 2 points for Katahdin in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter the score Southern Aroostook 18 Katahdin 2

2nd Quarter

It was much of the same in the second quarter as Southern Aroostook overwhelmed the Katahdin Cougars. Southern Aroostook made (6) three-point shots as a team in the second quarter. Dylan Burpee and Hunter Burpee scored 8 points apiece to lead the Warriors in the second quarter. Drake Weston scored 6 points and Camden Porter scored 3 points for Southern Aroostook. Grady Ritchie was the entire offense for Katahdin in the second quarter scoring 7 points. Going into halftime the score was Southern Aroostook 43 Katahdin 9

3rd Quarter

Southern Aroostook came out of halftime just as strong as they played in the first two quarters of the game. In the third quarter the Warriors got 6 points apiece from Dylan Burpee, Chris Caswell, Graham Siltz, and Hunter Burpee. Trafton Russell went 1-2 from the free-throw line for Southern Aroostook. Joshua Martin made (2) three-point field goals for Katahdin in the third quarter Grady Ritchie and Justin Hurlbert scoring 4 points apiece. At the end of the third quarter the score Southern Aroostook 68 Katahdin 23

4th Quarter

Southern Aroostook was able to closeout the Cougars in the fourth quarter and will cruise into the semi-finals. Dylan Burpee and Camden Porter scored 4 points apiece for the Warriors with Drake Weston scoring 3 points and Brennan Burpee scoring 2 points. Justin Hurlbert scored 5 points in the fourth quarter for Katahdin with Ritchie and Wesley Pipes scoring 3 points apiece. Kyle McNally scored 2 points and Sam Boone added a free throw. Dylan Burpee scored a game-high of 21 points and Hunter Burpee totaled 18 points. Graham Siltz scored 13 points and Camden Porter finished with 11 points for Soutthern Aroostook. Grady Ritchie led Katahdin with 14 points and Justin Hurlbert scored 9 points. The final score Southern Aroostook 81 Katahdin 39

Southern Aroostook will play Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor against Schenck.

