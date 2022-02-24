Southern Aroostook Boys Beat Schenck; Reach Regional Final; Recap

Warriors and Wolverines tangle in Bangor

The Class D North boys semifinal round was played on Thursday evening with the first game of the session featuring the #2 Southern Aroostook Warriors taking on the #6 Schenck Wolverines.

loading...

attachment-tip loading...

Southern Aroostook easily defeated Katahdin in the quarterfinals and Schenck defeated Van Buren on a free-throw by Ryan Ingalls with 6.3 seconds to go.

1st Quarter

Southern Aroostook dominated the opening quarter running out to a 22-0 lead before Kaden Hannan scored Schenck's only 2 points of the first quarter. Hunter Burpee made (2) three-point field goals on his way to 10 points in the quarter with Dylan Burpee scoring 5 points. The Warriors got 4 points apiece from Drake Weston and Camden Porter, with Chris Caswell scoring 2 points. At the end of the first quarter the score Southern Aroostook 25 Schenck 2

loading...

loading...

2nd Quarter

Schenck only made one field goal in the second quarter by Mason McDunnah and Kaden Hannan went 3-4 from the free-throw line. Dylan Burpee led the Warriors offense scoring 6 points, with Caswell scoring 4 points, and Graham Siltz scoring 3 points. Weston, Hunter Burpee, and Brennan Burpee scored 2 points apiece. At halftime the score Southern Aroostook 44 Schenck 7

loading...

loading...

3rd Quarter

The third quarter saw Schenck come out and put in a strong effort despite the game appearing out of reach of the Wolverines. Kaden Hannan made (2) three-point shots and scored 10 points in the quarter Gabe Whitehouse scoring 4 points. McDunnah, Ryan Ingalls, and Brady McAuby scored 2 points apiece for Schenck. Hunter Burpee scored 8 points in the third quarter with Dylan Burpee adding 4 points, and Caswell and Porter scoring 2 points apiece. After three quarters the score Southern Aroostook 60 Schenck 27

loading...

loading...

loading...

4th Quarter

With the game in control of the Warriors, coach Brett Russell was able to get his key players some rest ahead of Saturday's Northern Maine final. Hunter Burpee scored 5 points and finished with a game-high of 25 points while Dylan Burpee scored 2 more points to total 17 points for the Warriors. Hannan scored 4 points and led Schenck with 19 points. Southern Aroostook will play Saturday morning at 10:45 in the Class D North Championship. The final Southern Aroostook 71 Schenck 42