Sjoberg 30 Points Lifts Presque Isle Past Mount View; Full Recap

Wake-Up Call

The #4 Presque Isle Wildcats were up early on Saturday to take on #12 Mount View at 9:30 a.m. Presque Isle finished the regular season 12-6, and cruised past Belfast in the prelim round. Mount View beat #5 Waterville 46-36 in their prelim round.

loading...

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

1st Quarter

Mount View controlled the glass in the first 4 minutes of the game and Presque Isle struggled with their shooting. The Wildcats first points, and only points of the quarter came with 1:43 to go on the clock on an offensive putback by Mia Casavant. Arianna Bradeen scored 4 points for Mount View with Kricket Thompson scoring 3 points and Hannah Coolen scoring 2 points. Mount View 9 Presque Isle 2

Jeff Clockedil e Jeff Clockedil e loading...

2nd Quarter

Faith Sjoberg got loose in the second quarter and brought Presque Isle back from a 13-2 deficit to a lead at halftime. Sjoberg made (5) three-point field goals and scored 17 points in the quarter. Anna Jandreau scored 2 points and Sadie LaPointe went 1-2 from the free-throw line. Mount View got 4 points from Coolen and 2 points from Bradeen. At halftime the score Presque Isle 22 Mount View 15

3rd Quarter

The hot shooting from deep continued for the Wildcats as Sjoberg made (3) three-point field goals and scored 11 points in the quarter. Anna Jandreau made (2) three-point field goals for her 6 points and Casavant scored 2 points. Hannah Coolen scored all 6 points that Mount View had in the third quarter. Going into the fourth quarter the score Presque Isle 41 Mount View 21

Jeff Clockedile Jeff Clockedile loading...

4th Quarter

Presque Isle spent much of the fourth quarter working the clock down to the final buzzer. The Wildcats went 4-4 as a team from the foul line with Sjoberg and Karlyn Gilmour making 2 apiece. Coolen scored 4 points for Mount View with Bradeen and Kayleigh Dunton scoring 2 points apiece, and Thompson scoring one point. Coolen led Mount View with 15 points in total. The final score Presque Isle 45 Mount View 30

attachment-aj20 loading...

attachment-contested loading...

Get our free mobile app

Faith Sjoberg finished with 30 points and making on 8) three-point field goals. Anna Jandreau scored 8 points for the Wildcats who move on to play in the semi-finals on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.