Six-Car Pileup on I-95 after Driver Uses Crossover to Turn Around

The Maine State Police said there was a six-car pile up Thursday morning near Augusta after a driver tried to turn around on I-95 using a crossover.

Six-Car Pileup on I-95 Near Augusta

The crash happened close to mile marker 113 on the Interstate. Officials are on the scene and traffic is backed in the area.

No Serious Injuries Reported

No serious injuries were reported, according to the Maine State Police.

Police Remind Drivers not to Use Crossovers

Police are advising the public to use caution in the area. Troopers also reminded drivers that it is illegal and dangerous to use the crossovers. No information was released related to charges.

