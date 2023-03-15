Maine Woman Charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child after OUI Arrest
A 38-year-old woman was charged for Operating Under the Influence and Endangering the Welfare of a Child after she was pulled over for driving erratically in Oxford, Maine.
7-Month-Old Baby was in the Vehicle
Police said Tarka Andeson from Paris, Maine was charged for “operating her vehicle under the influence of meth with her 7-month-old baby in the vehicle.”
OUI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child Charges
She faces several more charges including Diving to Endanger, Operating after Suspension, and Violating Conditions of Release.
Additional Arrest for Operating Under the Influence
The Oxford Police also charged several more drivers for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol.
Car Crashed into Ditch
A 31-year-old man from Buckfield was charged after he crashed his vehicle into a ditch on Robinson Hill Road. David Thibodeau was charged after a breath test showed he was two times over the legal limit.
Two More People Charged with OUI
A 36-year-old man from Bridgton faces charges after police received a report of an intoxicated male on Maine Street in Oxford. Anthony Reynolds was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol with a breath test close to five times the legal limit.
Three Times Over the Legal Limit
Another driver was charged with OUI on Maine Street after police stopped him for driving erratically and speeding. Police said Ryan Bryce from was three times over the legal limit
