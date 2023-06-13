Seven Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Maine after 8 Month Investigation
An eight month drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of seven people in Bucksport.
Eighth Month Drug Trafficking Investigation
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force in Ellsworth and the Bucksport Police Department worked together to bring felony charges against the individuals. Part of the case involved several undercover purchases of fentanyl.
Several People Face Drug Trafficking Charges
Seven people have been arrested and charged.
- 63-year-old Edmund Osborne of Bucksport is charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl
- 38-year-old Joshua Moore of Bucksport is facing charges for Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl
- 47-year-old Daniel Needham of Brewer was arrested and charged for Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl
- 40-year-old Tiffany Dow of Bangor is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl
- 30-year-old Tobey Harrington of Bangor faces charges for Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl
- 34-year-old Sara Winters of Bucksport is charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Zachary Turcotte
