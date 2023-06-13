An eight month drug trafficking investigation has led to the arrest of seven people in Bucksport.

Eighth Month Drug Trafficking Investigation

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Downeast Task Force in Ellsworth and the Bucksport Police Department worked together to bring felony charges against the individuals. Part of the case involved several undercover purchases of fentanyl.

ALSO READ: Police Arrest and Charge Millinocket Man for Drugs and Firearm

Several People Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Seven people have been arrested and charged.

63-year-old Edmund Osborne of Bucksport is charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

38-year-old Joshua Moore of Bucksport is facing charges for Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

47-year-old Daniel Needham of Brewer was arrested and charged for Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

40-year-old Tiffany Dow of Bangor is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

30-year-old Tobey Harrington of Bangor faces charges for Aggravated Trafficking in Fentanyl

34-year-old Sara Winters of Bucksport is charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl

Zachary Turcotte

MORE NEWS: 60-Year-Old Man Died after ATV Crash in Fort Kent, Maine

READ MORE: Monster Truck Nitro Tour at Spud Speedway in Caribou

Plant Some Of These In Your Idaho Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help!