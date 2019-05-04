Second Suspect Charged in Aroostook County in Stolen Vehicle Case

Van Buren police have taken a second man into custody in connection with the theft of a vehicle in Auburn, Maine that preceded a high speed chase in Aroostook County.

On Friday evening, Officer Chandler Madore took 26-year-old Benjamin Lockner of Virginia into custody for receiving stolen property. Police say Lockner, along with 31-year-old Anthony Gallo of Lewiston, was in possession of a 2007 Ford Fusion reported stolen from a convenience store parking lot in Auburn.

Lockner and Gallo drove to Aroostook County and allegedly made unauthorized entry into Canada through the Woodstock, N.B. Port of Entry before running through the Port of Entry in Van Buren several hours later.

Police say the pair abandoned the car in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue in Van Buren. The stolen vehicle was located by U.S. Border Patrol Agents and was later claimed by its owner.

Gallo was arrested in the early morning hours Friday after allegedly stealing a utility vehicle in Van Buren and leading several police agencies on a pursuit that ended 75 miles south in Houlton.

Lockner was taken into custody following an extensive investigation into his involvement and possession of the car stolen in Auburn. Van Buren police say he is currently being held pending arraignment. Additional charges are expected.