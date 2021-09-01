UPDATE:

The Maine Warden Service rescued a 66-year-old Aroostook County man Tuesday night, after he was reported missing the night before.

The search for Bryce Clark of Merrill began Tuesday afternoon in the St. Croix Lake area in southern Aroostook County.

Game wardens were able to use Clark’s cell phone data to narrow the scope of the search.

Wardens followed his tracks through the mud after they found his disabled truck on a discontinued logging road.

Clark was extremely dehydrated and disoriented but conscious. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Maine Warden Service is leading a search for a missing 66-year-old Aroostook County man thought to be in the St. Croix Lake area.

Wardens say Bryce Clark of Merrill was last seen Monday in Oakfield. Mr. Clark spoke to his family by cell phone early Tuesday morning, claiming his vehicle had broken down.

He was last seen driving a 2007 red or maroon Ford Explorer with Maine license plate 5133XV. Officials believe Clark's cell phone is no longer in service.

A search party is focusing on the St. Croix Lake area in southern Aroostook County, where Clark is known to frequent, according to Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti.

