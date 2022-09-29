Search Underway for Man Whose Boat Overturned in Saint John River

The RCMP says a search is underway along the Saint John River to locate a missing 54-year-old man, whose boat was found overturned near Queenstown, N.B.

Members of the Oromocto RCMP responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a small wooden sailboat that was found in the water in the Queenstown area, about 70 kilometres north of Saint John. The boat was unoccupied, with personal belongings on board, according to Sgt. JF Martel.



Police are searching for the owner of the sailboat, Chris Pittner of Kars, N.B., who was last seen loading his boat at the wharf in Wickham on Tuesday, Sgt. Martel said.

The RCMP has followed up on several leads to try and locate the man, but have so far been unsuccessful. They are asking the public for any information that may be helpful. Police and Pittner’s family are concerned for his well-being.

A number of RCMP Specialized Policing Services, including the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, the Coast Guard, Halifax Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, and Ground Search and Rescue were in the Queenstown area on Wednesday. Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Chris Pittner, or have spoken to him since Tuesday, September 27, you are asked to contact the Oromocto RCMP at (506) 357-4300.

The RCMP said it will share more information as it comes to light.