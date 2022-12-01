School Delays in Aroostook County – Thursday, December 1

Many Aroostook County schools are delaying the start of classes Thursday because of icy conditions. This list will be updated as we receive new information:

All MSAD #1 schools will have a 2-hour delay today

Ashland District School is on a 2-hour delay with no Pre-K today.

MSAD #45 (Washburn area schools) has a 2-hour delay with no Pre-K today.

Woodland Consolidated School will have a 2-hour delay this morning.

Limestone Community School Opening 2 hours later this morning

MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) will delay 2 hours - No Morning Pre-K

RSU 39 (Caribou area) - Opening 2 hours late this morning

MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) will delay until 10 am with no morning Pre-K or Kindergarten

Katahdin Elementary School - Opening 2 hours late

MSAD 24 (Van Buren Schools) - 2 hour delay - No morning Pre-K

Dawn F Barnes Elementary School in Caswell is on a 2-hour delay with no Pre-K

Be careful of glare ice on roads and walkways this morning after last night’s rain. Temperatures have dropped to near the freezing mark after reaching the mid 40s overnight. Please allow extra time to get where you’re going and go slowly.

