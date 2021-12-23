Schedule & Scores: County High School Basketball & Hockey

Listen Live

Listen to Aroostook County high school basketball and hockey on 101.9 The Rock.

In the gallery below, we have the broadcast schedule for boys and girls basketball games and Presque Isle hockey. The final scores are also updated.

Broadcast Team

Join our broadcast team on 101.9 The Rock as we go live courtside and at the rink for some of the most exciting action in the County. Ryan Guerette does play-by-play with Jeff Clockedile doing the commentary. They bring their experience in local sports to every call. The broadcasts are informative and fun as you hear stats and updates on players, teams and coaches.

Produced by Townsquare Media

The games are produced by our production crew at Townsquare Media. Mark Shaw is the Executive Producer along with Associate Producer, Trent Marshall.

Townsquare Media

Thanks to Our Sponsors

Napa Auto Parts, Northern Business Products, Martin & Browning Financial Services, Jeremie Raymond State Farm Insurance, Cary Medical Center, Dead River Company. SW Collins, Northern Maine Community College, Huber Engineered Woods, Katahdin Trust Company

Schedule & Scores: Aroostook County High School Basketball & Hockey 2021-2022

