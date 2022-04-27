Saturday is Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Aroostook County

Saturday is Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in Aroostook County

This Saturday, April 30th, Aroostook County residents have the opportunity to safely dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs and medications.

As they do each spring and fall, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with local law enforcement, community and tribal groups in their bi-annual Drug Take Back Day to prevent abuse and theft.

Between 10 am and 2 pm on Saturday, you can take pills and other forms of medication to any number of local collection points.  They cannot accept needles or sharps.

Maine is one of the top states that have disposed of the most prescriptions through the DEA’s Drug Take-Back Program. In 2021, over 52,000 pounds of unwanted medications were collected at sites across Maine.

Here are the local police agencies participating in Saturday's Take Back Day:

COLLECTION SITEADDRESSCITY
PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT43 NORTH STREET, STE 2PRESQUE ISLE
FORT FAIRFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT18 COMMUNITY CENTER DRIVEFORT FAIRFIELD
WASHBURN POLICE DEPARTMENT1287 MAIN STREETWASHBURN
CARIBOU POLICE DEPARTMENT25 HIGH STREETCARIBOU
LIMESTONE POLICE DEPARTMENT93 MAIN STREETLIMESTONE
ASHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT17 BRIDGHAM STREETASHLAND
VAN BUREN POLICE DEPARTMENT51 MAIN STREETVAN BUREN
HOULTON POLICE DEPARTMENT97 MILITARY STREETHOULTON
AROOSTOOK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE25 SCHOOL STREETHOULTON
MADAWASKA POLICE DEPARTMENT428 MAIN STREETMADAWASKA
FORT KENT POLICE DEPARTMENT416 WEST MAIN STREETFORT KENT

You can find other collection sites in Maine and the U.S. at DEATakeBack.com

If you or someone you know is ready to stop using drugs, call 211 today. You can also text your zip code to 898-211 (TXT-211) to be connected with a friendly Maine-based specialist.

