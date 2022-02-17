Sam Roy of Wisdom Class B State G.S. Champion; Full Results

State Championships on the Slopes

The Maine Principals Association Alpine Skiing State Championships are being held this week and many Aroostook County skiers are competing in Class B at Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley. Teams and individuals from Caribou (CAR), Central Aroostook (CAHS), Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent (FKHS), Presque Isle (PIHS), and Wisdom are competing in the two-day event.

Sam Roy, Wisdom High - Class B State Champion

On Tuesday the Giant Slalom portion of the State Championships were held for both boys and girls. We are happy to report that Wisdom High School's very own Sam Roy is the Class B State Champion! Sam's first run timed out at 43:36 and his second run of the day was 42:70. Roy's total combined time of 1:26.06 was the fastest of the day. Logan Schwartz and Tiernan Lathrop of Cape Elisabeth finished behind Roy with times of 1:26.33 and 1:26.77, respectively. Congratulations to Sam Roy!

Here are the results and overall finish for Aroostook County skiers in Thursdays competition.

Boys Race Results

1 – Sam Roy (Wisdom) 1:26.06

11 – Griffin Sibley (Fort Kent) 1:32.88

14 – Fletcher Marquis (FKHS) 1:34.03

18 – Devin Gagnon (FKHS) 1:36.33

19 – Jude Shea (Caribou) 1:36.52

30 – Clay Gregg (Presque Isle) 1:41.24

32 – Josh Schupbach (Fort Fairfield) 1:41.41

34 – Graham Collins (PIHS) 1:43.03

40 – Tanner Prashaw (Caribou) 1:46.02

41 – Brighton Kingsbury (CAHS) 1:46.38

45 – Keith Giberson (CAHS) 1:50.47

47 – Matt Voisine (FKHS) 1:51.26

48 – Colby Scott (CAHS) 1:53.29

51 – Jonah Tweedie (CAHS) 1:54.83

53 – Eliott Sleeper (CAR) 2:03.79

55 – Lane McCrum (CAHS) 2:12.04

56 – Jaden Picard (CAR) 2:13.63

58 – Andre Sirois (FKHS) 2:18.90

60 – Calvin Hersey (CAR) 2:22.76

63 – Ethan Mathes (PIHS) 2:38.83

Girls Results

Brooke Boone of Yarmouth finshed first on the girls' side with a total run time of 1:29.68

Aroostook County Girls Finishes and Times

24 - Ella Voisine (CAR) 1:41.43

26 - Elly Sirois (FKHS) 1:41.47

27 – Morgan Cyr (FKHS) 1:41.64

32 – Kerigan Guerrette (CAR) 1:43.85

33 – Alissa Burtt (CAHS) 1:44.19

38 – Araya Caverhill (CAR) 1:46.78

44 – Camden York (PIHS) 1:48.33

45 – Mallory Sirois (FKHS) 1:48.52

47 – Neve Guerrette (PIHS) 1:48.96

49 – Kale Kinney (CAHS) 1:49.89

51 – Darci Pelletier (FKHS) 1:50.55

54 – Amelia Donavan (PIHS) 1:52.10

57 – Emily Bemis (PIHS) 1:53.80

60 – Viv Prashaw (CAR) 1:54.82

61 – Alison Sweetser (PIHS) 1:55.58

