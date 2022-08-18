RCMP Looking for Information on Missing Man

The Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is asking the public for any information about the disappearance of 76-year-old Paul Doughty from Musquash, New Brunswick.

Missing for One Year; Truck Located

Doughty was last seen one year ago on August 18, 2021 in the Pennfield area near a business on McKay Road and Route 175. He was reported missing on August 19, 2021. Doughty’s vehicle was located on September 1, 2021 about 10 kilometers from McKay’s.

Statement from the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP

Sgt. Luc Samson of the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP said, "Each report of a missing person is taken very seriously by the New Brunswick RCMP. This remains an active investigation, our priority is to locate Paul Doughty and bring answers to his family, his loved ones and his community."

RCMP Provide Description & Photos

Police have provided a description and photos of Doughty to help in the investigation. He is five feet and seven inches tall (170 centimeters). Doughty weighs around 100 pounds (45 kilograms). He has brown eyes and gray hair. Doughty was last seen wearing a camo hat and black face mask. He was dressed in jeans, a black and white plaid shirt and gray sneakers.

Contact the RCMP or Use Crime Stoppers with Information

You are asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at 506-757-1020 if you have any information about Paul Doughty and the investigation to locate him. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

This story will be updated when more details are released.