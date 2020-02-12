RCMP Investigating Suspicious Fire of Abandoned Home

The Perth-Andover RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire in the community, and is asking for the public's help to identify the person or people responsible.

On February 7 around 10:15 p.m., police received a report of a home on fire on Route 109. The house was abandoned. It's believed the blaze started at the front of the home, and the investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious. The house sustained significant damage.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed suspicious activity, is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (84777) or www.crimenb.ca.