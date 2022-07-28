RCMP Investigating After Woman Attacked With Crow Bar

The RCMP is asking the public's help to locate a person of interest after a woman was assaulted with a crow bar in Nerepis, N.B.

Members of the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of an assault with a weapon at a residence on Birch Street, according to Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.



A 33-year-old woman had been struck over the head with a crow bar in the front yard of the residence, Rogers-Marsh said. She was transported to hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. RCMP said Thursday that the woman has since been released from hospital.

In the course of their investigation, police learned that a man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. The man is considered a person of interest in the investigation.

The suspect is described as 5’8” tall (173 centimeters) with a skinny build. He is believed to be between 25 and 28 years old with short buzzed dirty blond hair. At the time of the alleged attack, the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and white sunglasses, Rogers-Marsh said.

RCMP RCMP loading...

The vehicle of interest is described as a black four-door car with a tinted back window and tinted rear windows. Through the investigation, police obtained surveillance video footage of the vehicle and believe it to be a 2016-2020 model Honda Civic. It appears to have a spoiler on the back.

The RCMP hopes that information from the public may help provide additional clues to further their investigation. Police are looking to speak with anyone who was around Britain Road, Crandall Road or Birch Crescent in Nerepis between 2:00 and 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen the vehicle of interest, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP at (506) 757-1020. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).