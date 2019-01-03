RCMP Investigate Break and Enter in Southern Carleton County

The Woodstock RCMP is seeking information from the public that might help further their investigation of a break, enter and theft at a cottage north of Woodstock last month.

Police received a report on December 21 of a break, enter and theft at a cottage on Route 560 in Jacksontown, N.B., according to Constable Alexandre Bonesso.

Several items were stolen, including an orange Echo chainsaw, an orange Husqvarna chainsaw, a yellow Dewalt drill, a white Makita drill, a water pump and boots.

RCMP say the break and enter occurred sometime on December 19th or 20th. It's believed the person or persons responsible was driving a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP Detachment at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.

