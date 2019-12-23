Presque Isle Elks to Hold 15th Annual Family Christmas Dinner

The Presque Isle Elks, Lodge #1954, will once again host a FREE Family Christmas Dinner for anyone who would otherwise be alone on Christmas Day.

Attendees will dine on a delicious five-course meal with live musical entertainment. Hors d'oeuvres will be served beginning at 11 a.m. with Christmas dinner to follow.

The first Elks Family Christmas Dinner in Presque Isle was held on December 25, 2005 under the leadership of Mary Dickinson, Exalted Ruler at the time. Transportation to the Elks Lodge was provided by limousine, if desired by those who were unable to get there on their own. The Christmas dinner back then was a five-course, sit-down meal, starting out with the Northeastland Hotel’s famous tomato bisque, a choice of main entree of either roast turkey or country-baked ham, Governor’s dinner rolls, and the meal concluded with the choice a a multitude of desserts. Entertainment was provided by Wendell Hudson and his friends, known as the Soggy-Bottom Boyz.

Again this year, perennial event chair, Dana Dickinson, has assembled a crew of enthusiastic volunteers in order to complete the huge number of tasks involved in cooking and serving a sit-down meal for over 200 guests, some of whom will be transported to the Elks Lodge by limousine. Wendell Hudson and his friends will again provide musical entertainment and the same wonderful five-course meal will be served, with everything free of charge to all guests on Christmas Day, as always.

Transportation can be arranged by calling the Lodge at 764-0985.