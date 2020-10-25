President Trump Making Appearance in Maine This Afternoon

According to WABI TV 5, President Donald Trump will be making a campaign appearance in Bangor this afternoon (Sunday, October 25th).

The President will be heading to Maine following a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire. Air Force One is slated to touch down at Bangor International Airport at 2:30 this afternoon. There are flight restrictions in the Bangor area until 7:59 this evening.

With the election coming just over a week away, both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are ramping up the final push of their campaigns. With so many swing states up in the air that could go to either candidate, Trump and Biden are crisscrossing the United States for the final week attempting to shore up votes from currently undecided Americans. Both are also using rhetoric from the most recent Presidential debate as a way to sway already decided Americans, arguably a much more difficult feat.

If you're planning on heading to Bangor in an attempt to see the President, our advice is to go early. As you can imagine, both security and traffic are a heavy presence whenever a federal Government official comes to town, but especially the President.

