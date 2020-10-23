Before 1989 and "Shake It Off" announced her official switch to pop music, Taylor Swift was squarely in the country music genre -- and she was dominating it. Taylor Swift, her 2006 self-titled debut album, released on Oct. 24 of that year, was the longest-charting country album on the Billboard 200 for the 2000s (it stayed on that all-genre chart for a total of 277 weeks). The album's third single, "Our Song," earned Swift, then 18 years old, the title of youngest person to both write and perform a Hot Country Songs chart No. 1 alone.

And that was just her first album! From Taylor Swift to Fearless to Speak Now to Red, she scored mega-country hit after mega-country hit, making her one of the most successful songwriters and recording artists in country music history. All four albums are certified at least six-times platinum, and all except for Taylor Swift hit No. 1 on the charts.

To celebrate the 14th anniversary of Taylor Swift's release, The Boot went back to rank Every. Single. One. of Swift's country singles -- 22 in total from her first four albums, plus one more each from 2017's Reputation and 2020's Folklore. Read on to see how they stack up.