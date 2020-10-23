Miley Cyrus Has Scrapped ‘She Is Miley Cyrus,’ But a Brand New Album Is Coming Next Month

What happened to Miley Cyrus' She Is Miley Cyrus record and when does her upcoming album, Plastic Hearts, come out?

On Friday (October 23), the "Midnight Sky" singer announced that her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, will release on November 27. The record will follow up her 2017 country-tinged full-length album, Younger Now.

But what happened to She Is Miley Cyrus, the album that was supposed to follow 2019's She Is Coming EP?

Cyrus penned a handwritten note to fans explaining her decision to scrap her originally planned release.

“If you’re reading this… know that I f–king love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” she began. “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f–king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished it was ALL erased. Including most of the music's relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

Cyrus referenced the 2018 California wildfire that damaged the Malibu home that she shared with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, at the time. “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself," she wrote. "I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

The performer explained that some of her collaborators had most of the music saved on their computers, but that it no longer felt right to release it.

“It never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing,” she added. “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End’. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude, I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts.”

The pink and black album cover was shot by legendary photographer Mick Rock, who has photographed rock icons like David Bowie, Madonna, Joan Jett, the Ramones and Freddie Mercury.

See the album artwork and letter, below.

In addition to her handwritten note and album artwork, Cyrus also released a cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie," which will be featured on the album.

Listen to Miley Cyrus' cover of "Zombie," below.