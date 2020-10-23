National Prescription Drug-Take Back Day is happening this Saturday.

All Aroostook County law enforcement agencies will be participating.

You can drop off unused, expired and unwanted medications between 10 and 2 tomorrow at your nearest police station.

Caribou Police Department will be offering a drive thru clinic in the parking lot.

Last year, police agencies in Aroostook County collected nearly 1800 pounds of prescription meds on Drug Take Back Day.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked and is available year-round.