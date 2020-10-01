Power Outages & Cleanup after Maine Wind Storm

The cleanup continues after Wednesday's damaging wind storm. Versant Power crews are addressing hundreds of reports of trees on power lines throughout northern and eastern Maine after wind gusts approached 50 mph throughout the day Wednesday.

About 6800 homes and businesses across the region are still without power Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile downstate, Central Maine Power reports 26,000 of its customers have no service at this hour as crews continue to repair extensive damage from the wind storm.

NB Power crews are working to restore electricity to nearly 3000 customers in the province, with more than half of them in Carleton, Victoria and Madawaska Counties.

Updated Thursday, October 1 at 11:05 am:

Estimated Number of Meters Affected: 4758

Aroostook: 134

Hancock: 298

Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis County: 1917

Penobscot: 2408

Washington: 1

Versant Power said about 4,800 customers are still experiencing outages related to Wednesday's wind storm, the majority in Penobscot County. We have compiled a list of towns where we're working to restore service to all customers today. As work is completed in these locations, crews will move to address outages in other locations.

Versant Power expects to restore power to more than 90% of customers by Thursday evening. Work in remote locations and areas where more extensive damage is found will be addressed Friday.

As of 4:10 am Thursday, Versant Power reported:

Aroostook: 1315

Hancock: 393

Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis County: 1923

Penobscot: 4858

Washington: 0

Versant Power said crews will be out in force Thursday morning after restoring power to more than 20,000 customers affected by Wednesday's wind storm.

If you see a downed power line or you are still experiencing a power outage and do not see it on the Live Outage and Restoration Map, please report it. Customers may report outages and other problems on the website or by calling the Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000.

See Versant Power's Live Outage Map for updates.