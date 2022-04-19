High Winds Leave Tens of Thousands Without Power Across Maine

Highs winds and heavy rains have been causing problems and damage Tuesday across Maine, especially in coastal areas.

Central Maine Power Company reported over 25,000 customers without electricity from Belfast to Kittery by mid-morning. Wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph have led to numerous downed trees. Early Tuesday, CMP was ready to deploy 200 line workers along with 120 line contractors and 105 tree workers as soon as it was safe.

Coastal areas are under a high wind warning with sustained winds well over 30 MPH and gusts expected to reach 65 mph. A coastal flood advisory is issued for southern Maine including Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Lincoln Counties.

Meanwhile, Versant Power crews are working to restore service to over 7,000 customers in northern and Downeast Maine due to high winds. That includes scattered outages in the Mars Hill, Westfield, Presque Isle, Mapleton, Castle Hill, Washburn and Ashland areas.

As of 11:30 a.m., NB Power had reported about 700 customers without service across New Brunswick, but winds are expected to be strong throughout the day and those numbers could rise.

This post will be updated throughout the day.