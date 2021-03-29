High Winds Cause Power Outages in Aroostook County & Across Maine

Versant Power said crews are working to address power outages due to high winds and wind gusts in Aroostook County and across parts of Maine.

Estimated Number of Meters Affected: 3590

Aroostook: 1078

Hancock: 834

Northern Penobscot/Piscataquis County: 1010

Penobscot: 363

Washington: 305

Outage Details:

Versant Power crews are addressing a number of power outages Monday afternoon, the result of strong winds across our service area. Customers encountering a downed line or a tree in contact with one are urged to stay clear and call 911 or our Customer Contact Center right away to report the issue. Workers will remain in the field making repairs until all customers are fully restored. For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit our Live Outage & Restoration Map.

Get our free mobile app

Safety Considerations & Contact Information:

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line. Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways. Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times. Customers may report outages via the website or by calling Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000. You may also follow Versan Power on Twitter at @versantpower.