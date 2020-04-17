Police Seek Suspect in Burglary at Caribou School Site

Caribou Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for a burglary and theft at the site of the new Caribou Community School.

On Sunday, April 12, contractors working at the site across from the Caribou Wellness and Recreation Center reported someone had stolen various tools, construction equipment and other items. While working the investigation, Caribou Police learned that the site had been compromised on at least two other occasions with no apparent forced entry.

On Wednesday, Caribou Police executed a search warrant at the residence of 46-year-old Franklin Price on Lakeshore Drive at Madawaska Lake with help from Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service.

Officers were able to recover a large number of tools and property belonging to various contractors and their employees. Police suspect there are more victims who have not discovered items missing.

A temporary warrant has been issued for Franklin Price for Burglary and Theft. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Price or his black 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with Maine plates 5392XF is asked to call the Caribou Police Department at 207-493-3301.

Caribou Police Dept.

Police say they are still following leads on stolen property that was not recovered during the search warrant, specifically numerous Bergen LED work lights as seen in the photo.

If you or someone you know purchased any Bergen LED work lights or other suspicious items from someone in Aroostook County recently, you may call the Caribou Police Department with no penalty. Anyone found to be in possession of the above item who knew it was stolen commits the crime of Receiving Stolen Property.