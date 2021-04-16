Police Respond to Domestic Disturbance Call on Washburn Road

According to WAGM, Sgt. Chandler Cole of the Washburn Police said police responded Friday morning to the Washburn Road on a domestic disturbance call.

A woman and child were able to get safely out of the house. Sgt. Cole said a man with an arrest warrant was in the house. WAGM said the Maine State Police Tactical Team is trying to get him out.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area of Washburn Road from Chandler Road to Crouseville.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.