Fire Destroys Presque Isle Business, Washburn Road

A fire that destroyed a Presque Isle business early Tuesday remains under investigation.

The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to the blaze at Allen’s Environmental Services on the Washburn Road around midnight.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully involved. Presque Isle received mutual aid from Caribou and Washburn. About 30 firefighters were on scene until around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The business is owned by Chris Allen and specializes in drain and septic maintenance. The building, which was insured, is considered a total loss. Some equipment was lost in the fire.