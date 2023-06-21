Police Looking for Missing Person from Monticello, Maine
The Maine State Police are trying to locate 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy from Monticello.
Family and Friends Unable to Make Contact
Hardy has not been seen since Friday night, June 16 in New Limerick. Police said family and friends “are concerned for her safety” and have not been able to make contact with Hardy.
Maine State Police Looking For Information
Contact the Maine State Police Troop F in Houlton at (207) 532-5400 if you have any information about the whereabouts of Kimberly Hardy. Ask for Trooper Timmy Saucier.
