Police Identify Victims of Route 1 Crash, Brunswick, Maine

The Brunswick Police Department released the identities of the three people who died after a Route 1 crash in Brunswick Friday when their vehicle hit a rock embankment and caught fire.

50-year-old Anthony Astor died in the crash along with his wife, 43-year-old Dawn Astor. Their granddaughter, 6-year-old Eleina Astor, died from her injuries at Mid Coast Hospital. The grandparents died at the scene, said police.

A fourth passenger, 4-year-old Carson Astor, survived the accident with non-life threatening injuries. He is the grandson and brother, according to newscentermaine. He was taken to Maine Medical Center.

Brunswick Police shared the information on Facebook at the request of the family.

Officials said several people tried to get the family out of the car after it crashed and tried to put out the fire. People on the scene were able to get the brother and sister out of the car as it quickly burst into flames.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family. Over $32,000 has been raised as of Wednesday.

The page said Eleina and Carson’s father, Anthony Astor Jr. lives in Topsham and is employed at Bath Iron Works. The donations and support will go for a “fitting farewell” to his daughter. They said the 4-year-old boy, Carson, is physically doing well, but the “emotional scars will be long lasting.”

The family expressed their gratitude to all the people who tried to save the grandparents and children in the crash.