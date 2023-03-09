The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Brunswick Police arrested two men on Wednesday for Drug Trafficking including fentanyl, crack cocaine and cocaine HCL.

Two Maine Men Arrested for Drug Trafficking

In custody is 31-year-old Gabriel Kendall from Brunswick and 33-year-old George Markos from Bath. Kendall is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Violation of Bail. Markos is facing charges of Felony Possession and Violation of Bail.

Month-Long Investigation into Drug Activity

Their arrests come after a month-long investigation into drug trafficking from a Brunswick residence at 13 Sweet Street. Agents with the MDEA Mid-Coast District Task Force and the Brunswick Police Department have been collecting information and receiving complaints about the location.

Arrests, Search and Seizure

On Wednesday afternoon, MDEA agents and Brunswick Police “interrupted a drug sale taking place between Gabriel Kendall, who rented the Sweet Street apartment in Brunswick and George Markos.”

Law enforcement searched the apartment and seized 166 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of crack, cocaine powder and suspected drug proceeds totaling $8,000. Officials said the street value of the illegal drugs was estimated to be around $25,000.

No Bail

The Brunswick Police arrested Kendall and Markos without incident. They are both being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Bail is not set due to violating their previous bail conditions.

