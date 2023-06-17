A 29-year-old woman from Surry, Maine was arrested and charged on Tuesday for aggravated drug trafficking.

102 Grams of Fentanyl Found in Mall Parking Lot

The Ellsworth Police Department said they found 102 grams of fentanyl while officers were assisting “the Fire Department at a medical incident-taking place in the parking lot of the Maine Coast Mall.”

Ellsworth Police Ellsworth Police loading...

Arrest and Charges

Sierra Lutz was taken into custody later in the evening after an investigation. She faces charges for aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release.

Latest News and App Alerts

Get breaking news as it happens and updates on the station’s app. Free download to receive alerts sent directly to your smart devices. Follow the Ellsworth Police Department on Facebook for more information when it is released.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club