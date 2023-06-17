Police Arrest Surry, Maine Woman after Finding 102 Grams of Fentanyl
A 29-year-old woman from Surry, Maine was arrested and charged on Tuesday for aggravated drug trafficking.
102 Grams of Fentanyl Found in Mall Parking Lot
The Ellsworth Police Department said they found 102 grams of fentanyl while officers were assisting “the Fire Department at a medical incident-taking place in the parking lot of the Maine Coast Mall.”
Arrest and Charges
Sierra Lutz was taken into custody later in the evening after an investigation. She faces charges for aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release.
